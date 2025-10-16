Azenta to Host Investor Day at its Biorepository Facility in Indianapolis, Indiana

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at the Company's biorepository facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. This event will provide invited investors and analysts with a unique opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of Azenta's operations, innovations, and strategic initiatives.

Morning Facility Tour



The day will begin with an invite-only guided tour of Azenta's state-of-the-art biorepository facility in Indianapolis. Attendees will have the chance to explore the facility and gain firsthand insights into the Company's cutting-edge technologies and operational capabilities.

Afternoon Executive Presentations



Following lunch, John Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lawrence Lin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, along with other senior leaders, will present a comprehensive update on the Company's strategic direction, market opportunities, and long-term financial outlook. Additionally, there will be opportunities for question-and-answer sessions, allowing the investment community to engage directly with the management team.

Event Details (Eastern Time)

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM (webcasted presentation to begin at 1:00 PM)

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM (webcasted presentation to begin at 1:00 PM) Location: Azenta Biorepository Facility, Indianapolis, Indiana

Registration:



Due to space limitations, in-person attendance for institutional investors, analysts, and select shareholders is by invitation only and advanced registration is required. Further details regarding registration will be forthcoming.

Virtual Participation:



A live webcast of the afternoon presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events beginning at 1:00 PM ET and concluding at approximately 3:30 PM ET. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website the following day.

About Azenta Life Sciences



Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:



Yvonne Perron



Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas



Manager, Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-host-investor-day-at-its-biorepository-facility-in-indianapolis-indiana-302584528.html

SOURCE Azenta