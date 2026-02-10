Azenta Life Sciences and Frontier Space Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Space-Based Life Sciences Research Infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced a strategic partnership with Frontier Space, a pioneer in commercial space-based research systems, to conduct cutting-edge scientific experiments in space. This collaboration aims to harness the unique benefits of the microgravity environment to accelerate discovery and innovation in life sciences, including participation in the recently launched EGGS-2 (Early Gen micro-Gravity Service) mission, developed in collaboration with Orbital Paradigm. The mission was intended to test and advance the performance of Frontier's SpaceLab Mk 2 research platform under real launch and spaceflight conditions.

This collaboration provides a strategic opportunity for Azenta to demonstrate how its sample management technologies perform in demanding research environments, helping extend use of its high-precision consumables into new research settings and next-generation workflows, further reinforcing the company's leadership in sample integrity.

Launched in January 2026, the mission included 42 passive experimental samples using FluidX™ 0.26mL tubes from Azenta Life Sciences that have been specially selected for their precision engineering, proven reliability, and durability under extreme conditions - qualities important for generating dependable data in space-based experiments. For this mission, the FluidX tubes are integrated into a custom-designed container created to safely secure and protect samples during launch and spaceflight operations.

A key focus of the campaign was evaluating the platform's active thermal management capabilities, including systems designed to support temperature control and thermal cycling during spaceflight - capabilities that are essential for life sciences research in microgravity. In addition, thermal sensors built into the payload were intended to monitor temperature changes in real time, providing scientists with valuable data about how the space environment affects the samples. Conditions found in space can accelerate key biological processes and provide scientific insights not easily achievable on Earth, helping researchers to support faster scientific learning cycles and study phenomena that are difficult to replicate on Earth.

Dr. Aqeel Shamsul, CEO, Frontier Space, commented: "SpaceLab Mk 2 is a critical demonstration of our technology's readiness for orbital operations. By verifying our systems in real space conditions, we're building confidence in our platform and enabling faster iteration of technology development. Working with trusted partners like Azenta, whose sample storage technology brings proven reliability and integrity to spaceflight conditions, is essential as we validate the foundations for future life sciences research in orbit. The success of EGGS-2 brings us closer to a future where pharmaceutical research and biomanufacturing beyond Earth become routine."

Michael Bussmann, Vice President and General Manager, Consumables and Instruments at Azenta Life Sciences, said: "We are thrilled to see FluidX technology playing a key role in this important early-stage mission. Engineered to perform under the most demanding conditions – now including spaceflight – our sample storage tubes provide the reliability and integrity needed for experiments in microgravity. By supporting Frontier's SpaceLab platform during spaceflight testing, we are helping lay the foundation for future biological and pharmaceutical research studies conducted in space and supporting our customers as they explore emerging research environments and advance scientific understanding."

This mission serves as an initial step in exploring how Azenta's trusted sample management technologies perform in emerging research environments. While early-stage in nature, the collaboration provides early technical insights and reinforces the reliability of Azenta's consumables across a wide range of applications in life sciences research.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling life science organizations around the world to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

About Frontier Space

Frontier Space is a UK space biotech company building platform technology to unlock the potential of pharmaceutical in-space biomanufacturing and research and development for the emerging commercial space industry. The company's platform technologies, SpaceLab and XSB, aim to offer flexible, scalable infrastructure for pharmaceutical R&D and biomanufacturing in orbit. Learn more at www.frontier-space.co.uk.

MEDIA CONTACT for Frontier Space



Anjali Sanjay



a.sanjay@frontier-space.co.uk

MEDIA CONTACT for Azenta Life Sciences:



Renay Picard



renay.picard@azenta.com



Director of Marketing, Sample Management Solutions

INVESTOR CONTACT for Azenta Life Sciences:



Yvonne Perron



Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations



ir@azenta.com

Maria Isabel Cuartas



ir@azenta.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-life-sciences-and-frontier-space-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-space-based-life-sciences-research-infrastructure-302682799.html

SOURCE Azenta