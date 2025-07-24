SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Azenta Announces Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

July 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal third quarter 2025 earnings which ended on June 30, 2025, on Tuesday August 5, 2025, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 6, 2025.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Our global team delivers and supports these products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limfinity, Freezer Pro, and Barkey.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Yvonne Perron

Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Investor Relations

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-announces-fiscal-2025-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-302512358.html

SOURCE Azenta

Massachusetts Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Earnings
J&J Targets $50B Oncology Sales By 2030: Updated
July 16, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Layoffs
The 5 Largest Biopharma Layoffs of H1 2025
July 10, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie