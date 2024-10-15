SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 15, 2024 | 
1 min read

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Details

Format: Fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time
Location: Virtual

To sign up to view the presentation, click here.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting your Maxim representative or the Company’s investor relations group at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company’s prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors

Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie