Aytu BioPharma to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit Details

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

Location: Virtual

To sign up to view the presentation, click here.

1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting your Maxim representative or the Company’s investor relations group at aytu@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel therapeutics. The Company’s prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

