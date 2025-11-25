Aytu BioPharma to Participate in Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the "Company" or "Aytu") (Nasdaq:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients, today announced that its management will participate at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.

Management will be presenting on Wednesday, December 3rd at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website (www.aytubio.com), and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website (www.nobleconference.com) and on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com), the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek for 90 days following the event.

Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings at the conference. Investors should contact their Noble representatives, or Robert Blum of Lytham Partners at aytu@lythampartners.com, to schedule one-on-one meetings.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu is a pharmaceutical company focused on advancing innovative medicines for complex central nervous system diseases to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company's prescription products include EXXUA™ (gepirone) extended-release tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatments for attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Aytu is committed to delivering the Company's medications through best-in-class patient access programs that help to enable optimal patient outcomes. For more information, please visit aytubio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts for Investors

Ryan Selhorn, Chief Financial Officer

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

rselhorn@aytubio.com

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

aytu@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

