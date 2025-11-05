Axogen, Inc. to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2025

ALACHUA, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN), a global leader in developing and marketing innovative surgical solutions for the restoration of peripheral nerve function, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London)

Participation: Fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Fireside Chat Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 4:30 PM GMT

Webcast Link: Jefferies/Axogen Fireside Chat

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum (NYC)

Participation: 1x1 investor meetings only

Date/Time: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference (NYC)

Participation: Presentation and 1x1 investor meetings

Date/Time: Presentation Tuesday, December 2, 2025, 12:30 PM ET

Webcast events can be accessed live through the Investors page at www.axogeninc.com. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, the replay will be archived for 90 days and available through the Investors page on www.axogeninc.com.

About Axogen

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about providing the opportunity to restore nerve function and quality of life for patients with peripheral nerve injuries by providing innovative, clinically proven and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and healthcare providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

Axogen’s product portfolio includes Avance® Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; Axoguard Nerve Connector®, a porcine (pig) submucosa extracellular matrix (“ECM”) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; Axoguard Nerve Protector®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves and reinforce the nerve reconstruction while minimizing soft tissue attachments; Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector™, a porcine submucosa ECM base layer coated with a proprietary hyaluronate-alginate gel, a next-generation technology designed to enhance nerve gliding and provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries; Axoguard Nerve Cap®, a porcine submucosa ECM product used to protect a peripheral nerve end and separate the nerve from the surrounding environment to reduce the development of symptomatic or painful neuroma; and Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used to protect and separate tissues in the surgical bed during the critical phase of tissue healing. The Axogen portfolio of products is available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea and several other countries.​

For more information, visit www.axogeninc.com.

