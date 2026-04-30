Axoft Secures $55M Series A to Advance Clinical Trials Globally for its Bio-Inspired, Implantable Brain-Computer Interface

Powered by the company’s novel Fleuron™ material, Axoft’s iBCI platform enables unprecedented biocompatibility and high quality neural data capture with successful implantation in 11 patients to date.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axoft, a neurotechnology company, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $55 million Series A led by C.P. Group Innovation. Alumni Ventures, the Stanford President’s Venture Fund, Hillhouse Investment and Gaorong Ventures also participated in the round. With more than $60 million in total funding raised, Axoft will use the capital to expand its current clinical trials globally and progress U.S. regulatory approval of its implantable Brain-Computer Interfaces (iBCIs), which have already demonstrated the ability to safely decode brain signals, and offer a path for improving the standard of care for prognosis and communication in disorders of consciousness. Axoft will also use the capital to build a good manufacturing practice (GMP) facility to mass produce its iBCIs.

Neurological disorders are the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide, affecting 1 in 3 people. iBCIs have the potential to transform how these conditions are assessed and treated by providing direct, high resolution access to neural activity that cannot be captured through traditional exams or external imaging alone. Such neural data can enable the use of AI-driven tools for the discovery of novel disease biomarkers, support more personalized treatments and power a new generation of AI models for brain health.

Beyond clinical utility, high quality neural data is itself an increasingly important frontier. Large-scale, stable recordings from the human brain can deepen our understanding of biological intelligence, and provide direct training data for the design and training of future AI systems. However, these opportunities have been limited by the shortcomings of conventional neural implants. Existing iBCIs are typically built from rigid materials, which can cause tissue scarring and implant movement over time, which in turn negatively impacts the quality and volume of data that can be collected.

Axoft builds stable, high-density iBCIs to leverage the naturally scalable language of the brain. The company’s iBCIs are made using its proprietary Fleuron™ material, which enables high quality neural data capture over longer periods of time due to the material’s superior biocompatibility. Fleuron is up to 10,000x softer than the polyimide used in existing iBCIs, and delivers 8x more region access, 32x more sensor/stimulators per thread than standard flexible probes and over 60% less signal attenuation than polyimide. Notably, the material can be used for a wide range of applications with hardware-biology interfaces, including biohybrid devices, organ-on-a-chip, microfluidics and neural interfaces.

“At Axoft, the neural data quality we unlock doesn't just make iBCIs more effective, it opens the door to minimally invasive surgery, allows access to deeper brain regions and enables the next generation of AI-driven real-time decoding. Better neural signals are the foundation everything else is built on,” said Dr. Paul Le Floch, co-founder and CEO of Axoft. “This new funding and strategic support from C.P. Group Innovation allows us to expand our work into global markets. With multiple in-human clinical studies underway, and several industrial and academic organizations already using Fleuron for their own research and development, Axoft is well-positioned to unlock new treatments for patients suffering from neurological disorders, while also benefitting the broader biomedical engineering community by making our novel material platform widely available.”

Since announcing its Seed round in 2022, Axoft has made significant progress, including completing first-in-human clinical trials in more than 11 patients worldwide. Research published in Nature (December 2023 and June 2025) demonstrates how the company's neural interface technology using proprietary materials enables scalable single-cell electrophysiology.

Additional recent milestones include:

In the coming months, Axoft will be building out its GMP cleanroom in Boston and expanding its software engineering, microfabrication and chemistry teams. For more information on the company, including open partnership and career opportunities, visit www.axoft.us or view www.axoftmaterials.com for a full listing of Axoft’s material formulations available for purchase.

About Axoft

Co-founded in 2021 by Dr. Paul Le Floch, Dr. Tianyang Ye and Prof. Jia Liu, Axoft is building implantable Brain-Computer Interfaces (iBCIs) that leverage bio-inspired materials to enable a seamless interface between the brain and electronics, and allow for measurement and stimulation at high-resolution in any brain region. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Axoft is on a mission to unlock new treatments for patients suffering from neurological disorders by producing iBCIs that answer critical unmet needs. For more information, visit www.axoft.us or follow us on LinkedIn.

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