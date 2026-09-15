Axiom Biosciences Expands Manufacturing and Clinical Development Capabilities Through Partnership with GeneFab

Strategic CDMO collaboration strengthens Axiom’s development infrastructure as the company prepares to advance its therapeutic pipeline.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Biosciences , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologics, today announced a strategic partnership with GeneFab, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to support the continued advancement of Axiom’s therapeutic pipeline.

The collaboration expands Axiom’s manufacturing and clinical development capabilities as the company prepares for upcoming activities across its lead therapeutic programs.

GeneFab will provide development and manufacturing support focused on establishing scalable, reproducible production processes designed to meet the quality standards and regulatory requirements of clinical-stage development. The partnership will help Axiom build the manufacturing infrastructure needed to support the continued progression of its therapeutic candidates.

“Establishing the right manufacturing and clinical infrastructure is an important part of advancing our therapeutic programs,” said Dr. Remo Moomiaie-Qajar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axiom Biosciences. “GeneFab brings specialized development and manufacturing expertise through this partnership and will help strengthen Axiom’s ability to advance our pipeline through its next stages of development efficiently.”

This strategic collaboration positions Axiom Biosciences with an experienced development partner across manufacturing operations, which supports the company's mission of improving and advancing therapies for patients.

About Axiom Biosciences

Axiom Biosciences (formerly Cytonus Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation regenerative therapies and targeted biologics. Through advanced cellular engineering and translational science, the company is building a pipeline of therapies designed to address some of the most challenging diseases across neurology, inflammation, and regenerative medicine. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Axiom is advancing programs from rare pediatric conditions toward larger indications, including adult ischemic stroke. To learn more, please visit www.axiombio.co .

About GeneFab

GeneFab is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) founded in 2023 to advance cGMP-compliant cell and gene therapies. Guided by a vision to make innovative genetic medicines available to all, the company partners with innovators to design, develop, and manufacture transformative therapies through an integrated technology platform spanning synthetic biology, in vivo vectors, and autologous and allogeneic ex vivo cell therapy production. From its Bay Area, California facilities, GeneFab pairs rigorous science with operational excellence to enable safe, scalable, end-to-end delivery of next-generation therapies. To learn more, please visit www.genefab.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

axiom@elev8newmedia.com

888-461-2233