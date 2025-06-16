Axio BioPharma Expands Advisory Board with Leaders in Biologics Development and Manufacturing

Seasoned Executives Join to Support AI-Driven Growth in U.S.-Based Biomanufacturing

MADISON, Wis., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axio BioPharma Inc., a next-generation biomanufacturing company using AI to transform mammalian protein production, today announced the continued expansion of its advisory board with the recent addition of Patrick Haffey. He joins existing advisors Dr. Greg Bleck and Dr. Graham Brearley, forming a deeply experienced group of leaders in biologics research, development, and operations.

"We're excited to welcome Pat to the advisory board alongside Greg and Graham," said Justin Byers, CEO of Axio BioPharma. "Together, they bring a tremendous depth of expertise in scaling biologics manufacturing and developing strategic partnerships. Their guidance will be invaluable as we expand our AI-enabled platform and grow our operational footprint."

Dr. Greg Bleck is a biotech R&D veteran and former Vice President at Catalent Biologics. He has played a key role in the development of more than 175 biologics currently in clinical trials and holds over 20 patents. Dr. Bleck co-founded Gala Design, the precursor to Gala Biotech, and helped pioneer the GPEx® cell line platform, used in the production of numerous approved therapies.

Dr. Graham Brearley brings over 30 years of expertise in biologics process development, technology transfer, and global manufacturing operations. He has led large-scale facility expansions and served as site head at multiple biologics manufacturing sites. Throughout his career, he has overseen more than 100 M&A due diligence and integration initiatives and managed over 20 regulatory due diligence reviews and inspections across U.S. and European regulatory agencies.

Patrick Haffey, the most recent addition to the board, is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with two decades of experience launching and scaling GMP operations around the world. His leadership roles at Samsung Biologics and Jubilant Hollister-Stier include overseeing facility development, quality systems, and regulatory readiness. He has raised over $150 million in capital and established long-term partnerships across the industry.

These appointments underscore Axio BioPharma's continued commitment to operational excellence and innovation as it scales its AI-powered biomanufacturing platform and supports the next generation of biologic therapies.

Axio BioPharma is an AI-driven biomanufacturing company revolutionizing how monoclonal antibodies are developed and produced. Headquartered in Madison, WI, Axio combines high-throughput production with proprietary machine learning to predict optimal scalable manufacturing processes in hours - not years. By accelerating development timelines and reducing costs, Axio enables biopharma innovators to bring life-saving therapies to market faster and more efficiently. With deep expertise in antibody manufacturing, protein purification, and bioinformatics, Axio supports a wide range of partners across research, diagnostics, and therapeutics with scalable, U.S.-based production and data-enhanced process design.

