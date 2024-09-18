Axcelead DDP and Lilly Enter into Research and Collaboration Agreement

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DrugDiscovery--Axcelead Drug Discovery Partners, Inc. (HQ: Fujisawa, Kanagawa, Japan; “Axcelead DDP”) announced on September 5 that it has entered into a strategic research and collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) for multiple drug discovery programs.





Axcelead DDP generates drug candidates through its well-established drug discovery capabilities and innovative technologies, including AI. Leveraging its researchers’ deep knowledge and extensive experience, Axcelead DDP is positioned to drive innovative advancements in drug discovery.

“I am extraordinarily pleased to have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Lilly, a leading global pharmaceutical company. I firmly believe Lilly selected us as a drug discovery partner in recognition of our capabilities to generate new drug candidates and our wide-range novel drug discovery technologies,” said Kengo Okada, PhD., Representative Director and CEO of Axcelead DDP. “We are dedicated to enhancing Lilly’s pipeline through our innovative drug discovery platform. Our goal is to deliver high-quality new drug candidates that have the potential to become the life-changing medicines of tomorrow, benefiting people worldwide.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Axcelead DDP will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive additional milestone payments based on the progress of each drug discovery program.

About Axcelead DDP

Axcelead DDP is Japan’s first drug discovery solution provider, established in July 2017 by inheriting the drug discovery platform from Takeda Pharmaceutical. Screening, medicinal chemistry, pharmacology/biology, DMPK, and safety research functions are integrated into one center with a state-of-the-art research base and original compound library. With the most advanced AI capability integration to Axcelead DDP’s service, Axcelead DDP can rapidly create high-quality drug candidates. By leveraging these strengths, Axcelead DDP provides solutions to various challenges faced across drug discovery. For more information, please visit https://axcelead-us.com/

Contacts



Media Contact

Axcelead, Inc.

contact@axcelead-hd.com