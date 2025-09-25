AVS Quadruples Capacity in Preparation for U.S. Commercial Launch with New Headquarters in Waltham, Mass.

New global HQ features over 37,000 square feet that includes R&D and manufacturing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS), a medical device company focused on safely and effectively treating severely calcified arterial disease, announced today the opening of its new global headquarters at 180 Third Avenue in Waltham, Mass. The new 37,811 square-foot space will serve as the company’s hub for innovation, operations and commercialization, supporting company growth and further development of its novel device for pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy (PIVL), the PULSE™ IVL System.

“Waltham/Greater Boston is one of the most vibrant hotbeds for innovation in the country and provides significant advantages in recruiting the best talent,” said Mark Toland, Chairman of the Board of AVS. “As we continue to build momentum toward regulatory approval in the U.S., the new space will support the company’s growth to bring the next generation intravascular lithotripsy therapy for both peripheral and coronary artery disease to market.”

"AVS is joining a thriving hub for cutting-edge life sciences companies in Waltham and we are proud to welcome them to the city," said Mayor McCarthy. "The company's growth and approaching milestones will create quality job opportunities for our community and we look forward to seeing their continued success."

The new facility is equipped with the latest technology and includes space for research and development, manufacturing activities and space for general use. 180 Third Avenue is a multi-tenant building built in 2023 that offers easy access to public transit, major highways and Logan Airport.

The new headquarters culminates significant growth since 2023, when the company established its original headquarters in Boston Seaport that includes the following milestones:

Obtaining Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval in June 2024 to commence the POWER PAD II U.S. pivotal study for the use of PIVL in femoropopliteal arteries.

Commencing the POWER PAD II Study in October 2024 with anticipated completion in 2025. The primary endpoints will be presented as a Late Breaking Clinical Trial at the VIVA Conference in November 2025.

Closing $36 million in Series B financing in January 2025, which has supported the POWER PAD II Study for indication in peripheral arteries as well as development of a Coronary platform and other indication expansion opportunities.

“The new headquarters is a testament to our progress as we grow our team and prepare to bring our innovative solution to managing calcified arterial disease to the market,” said Sean Gilligan, Chief Operating Officer. “The dedicated R&D and Operations spaces have helped accelerate our team’s capabilities and our manufacturing strategy as we prepare for commercialization of our first platform in mid-2026.”

To learn more about AVS and the PULSE IVL System, please visit https://www.avspulse.com.

About AVS

Amplitude Vascular Systems (AVS) is a medical device company based in Boston, MA, focused on safely and effectively treating severely calcified arterial disease. AVS is backed by global investors including BioStar Capital, Cue Growth Partners, and others. To learn more about pulsatile intravascular lithotripsy, visit www.avspulse.com.The Pulse Peripheral Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System is an investigational device and not yet cleared for commercial distribution within or outside the United States.

Media:

Matter Health for AVS

Dan Ventresca

T: 617-874-5488

AVSPulse@matternow.com

Investor Relations:

Susie McAfee

VP of Administration, Marketing and People

T: 904-553-4423

Susie@avspulse.com