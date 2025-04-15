Avistone Announces Preclinical Results for ANS03, a Novel Type II ROS1/NTRK Inhibitor in Overcoming Clinically Relevant ROS1/NTRK Resistance Mutations at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beijing Avistone Biotechnology Co., Ltd (“Avistone”), an innovative biotechnology company focused on precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that the preclinical data for ANS03, its novel, orally bioavailable Type II ROS1/NTRK tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.





The details of the poster presentation are provided below:

Poster title: ANS03, a novel, orally bioavailable small-molecule type II ROS1/NTRK inhibitor, effectively overcomes clinically relevant ROS1/NTRK resistance mutations and exhibits potent antitumor activity in preclinical tumor models

Abstract Number: 828

Session: Targeted Therapies and Combinations 1 (Clinical Research)

Location: Poster section 34, Board 16

Session Date/Time: April 27, 2025 | 2:00-5:00 PM CDT

The battle against ROS1 and NTRK fusion-positive cancers has seen major advances with next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) like repotrectinib, taletrectinib, which effectively suppress the recurrent resistance mutations such as G2032R (ROS1 SF mutation). However, the emergence of new resistance mechanisms, such as ROS1 L2086F (Cβ6) mutation, presents a growing clinical challenge and unmet need.

Non-clinical studies of ANS03 showed it was a potent, orally bioavailable Type II ROS1/NTRK inhibitor with remarkable activity against various pathogenetic ROS1/NTRK alterations (including ROS1: G2032R, D2033N, L2086F; NTRK: G667C, G595R-G667C) and with favorable absorption, distribution, pharmacokinetics, efficacy, and tolerability profiles.

“These findings suggest ANS03 could become the preferred therapeutic option for patients developing resistance to current ROS1/NTRK inhibitors,” said Dr. Hepeng Shi, CEO of Avistone. “Its distinct Type II binding mode provides comprehensive coverage of clinically-relevant mutations while maintaining good CNS activity, which offers the potential to be explored as frontline therapy.”

ANS03 is currently being evaluated in a global phase I study (NCT06716138) in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring with ROS1 alterations, and in adult and pediatric patients (aged≥12 years) with NTRK alterations.

About Avistone Biotechnology

Beijing Avistone Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (“Avistone Biotechnology” or “Avistone”) is an innovative biotechnology company dedicated to precision therapies with significant unmet medical needs for patients worldwide. Avistone maintains an extensive pipeline of targeted therapies in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

