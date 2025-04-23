Avirmax Biopharma Inc. to Present at the 2025 ARVO Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City

HAYWARD, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avirmax Inc., will make three scientific presentations at the 2025 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) annual meeting in Salt Lake City, Utah, May 4 - 8, 2025. ARVO is the largest international society dedicated to ophthalmology and other vision-related topics.

Dr. Shengjiang Liu, Ph.D. Chief Executive and Scientific Officer will present "A Fast and Robust VSaf™ AAV Platform Technology for Producing High Quality and Yield of AAV Vectors for Ocular Gene Therapy", at the 2025 ARVO Paper Presentation for the 2025 ARVO Annual Meeting, Ballroom G, in Salt Lake City Convention Center, UT, Wednesday, May 7, 2:15 PM to 2:30 PM MDT

Title: Protective Efficacy of ABI-201 in a Sodium Iodate-Induced Retinal Damage Model of Dry AMD in Non-Human Primates



Presenter: Sameera Peraramelli, Ph.D.



Presentation Type: Oral Presentation



Session: Ballroom D, AMD Translational studies



Date and time: May 5, 2025 from 3:00 AM to 4:45 PM MDT

Title: Advancing Retinal Disease Research: The Sodium Iodate NHP Model for Translational Therapeutic Evaluation



Presentation Type: Exhibitor Lounge Presentation



Session: Exhibitor Education Forum 1037



Date and time: May 4, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM MDT

These presentations will highlight the company's continued commitment to advancing ocular gene therapy, including the development of its proprietary VSaf™ AAV manufacturing platform and therapeutic candidate ABI-201, a single AAV vector carrying 3 functional genes to treat dry AMD. The sodium iodate-induced NHP model has shown translational relevance for dry AMD, further supporting Avirmax's pipeline progress.

Besides, Avirmax Biopharma will exhibit at Booth #1008 to showcase its latest advancements and data packages.

About Avirmax Inc.



Avirmax Biopharma Inc. is a San Francisco-based company specializing in developing rAAV-mediated therapeutics for ocular diseases using its AAV engineering technologies and Sf9-based AAV manufacturing platform. Since its inception, Avirmax Biopharma has been dedicated to developing safe, effective, affordable, and accessible AAV gene therapy products for the unmet needs of patients. Visit us at avirmax.com for more information.

Contact

June Song, Director of Operations



business@avirmax.com



+1-510-641-0201



25503 Whitesell Street, Hayward, CA 94545, USA

