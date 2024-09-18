Avinger Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent and Receives Notices of Allowance for Five Additional U.S. Patents

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based systems for diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent and the allowance of five additional U.S. patents that are expected to issue over the next four months. These patents expand intellectual property protection for Avinger’s proprietary image-guided system and devices for both peripheral and coronary applications.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. Patent No. 12,089,838 titled “Atherectomy Catheter with Laterally-Displaceable Tip” on September 17, 2024. Avinger has also received notices of allowance from the USPTO for five additional U.S. patents providing coverage for Avinger’s proprietary optical coherence tomography (OCT) system and image-guided devices, including:

U.S. Application no. 18/499,555, Optical Coherence Tomography for Biological Imaging

U.S. Application no. 17/645,722, Atherectomy Catheter Drive Assemblies

U.S. Application no. 17/209,168, Occlusion Crossing Devices

U.S. Application no. 17/455,655, Atherectomy Catheter with Shaped Distal Tip

U.S. Application no. 17/046,066, Occlusion Crossing Devices

“Providing robust intellectual property protection for our proprietary devices and technologies is a critical part of our business strategy,” commented Jeff Soinski, Avinger’s President and CEO. “With the addition of these new patents, we now have 74 issued and allowed patents in the U.S. This growing intellectual property portfolio is a testimony to the creativity of our R&D team and the uniqueness of our innovative solutions for the treatment of vascular disease.”

About Avinger, Inc.

Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs and develops the first image-guided, catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with vascular disease in the peripheral and coronary arteries. Avinger is dedicated to radically changing the way vascular disease is treated through its Lumivascular platform, which currently consists of the Lightbox series of imaging consoles, the Ocelot and Tigereye® family of chronic total occlusion (CTO) catheters, and the Pantheris® family of atherectomy devices for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), estimated to affect more than 200 million people worldwide. Avinger is developing its first product application for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD), an image-guided system for CTO-crossing in the coronary arteries, which provides the opportunity to redefine a large and underserved market. Avinger is based in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.avinger.com.

Follow Avinger on X and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future issuance of our allowed patents in the U.S. and the ability of our patents to protect our OCT system and image-guided devices. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include our dependency on a limited number of products; the resource requirements related to Pantheris, Tigereye and our Lightbox imaging console; the outcome of clinical trial results; the adoption of our products by physicians; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our products; as well as the other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2024, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Avinger disclaims any obligation to update these forward- looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Public Relations Contact:

Phil Preuss

Chief Marketing Officer

Avinger, Inc.

(650) 241-7942

pr@avinger.com

SOURCE: Avinger, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com