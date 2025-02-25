Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Avidity management will participate in a fireside chat during each of the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 , at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of each event, up-to-date event details and archived replays will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of Avidity’s website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people’s lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare neuromuscular diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is also advancing two wholly-owned precision cardiology development candidates addressing rare genetic cardiomyopathies. In addition, Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered inFor more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visitand engage with us onand

Investor Contact:

Kat Lange

(619) 837-5014

investors@aviditybio.com

