Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference

Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital and EXPLORE44® trial investigator, will present topline del-zota data from Phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 trial at 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas, Texas

Avidity to host investor and analyst webcast event March 17, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET

Key opinion leaders to participate in Avidity sponsored industry forum event “Advancing RNA Therapeutics”, March 17, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. CT/8:00 a.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will be presenting one oral and two poster presentations at the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference (MDA) in Dallas, Texas, being held March 16-19, 2025 and will host an investor and analyst webcast event on March 17, 2025.

2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Oral & Poster Presentations

March 19, 2025: 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. CT

Del-zota produced statistically significant increases in exon skipping and dystrophin levels in EXPLORE44, a Phase 1/2 study in patients with DMD44 (oral presentation) Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and EXPLORE44® trial investigator, will present topline del-zota data from Avidity’s Phase 1/2 EXPLORE44 trial for people living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy amenable to exon 44 skipping (DMD44).

March 16-18, 2025: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT

Del-zota produced statistically significant increases in exon skipping and dystrophin levels in EXPLORE44, a Phase 1/2 study in patients with DMD44 ( poster presentation )

Phase 3, randomized, global study assessing efficacy and safety of del-desiran for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1: HARBOR™ trial design (poster presentation)

The presentation and posters will be available on the publications page of Avidity’s website at https://www.aviditybiosciences.com following the conference.

Avidity Sponsored Industry Forum Breakfast Event During MDA Conference

On March 17, 2025, 7:00 a.m. CT, Mike Flanagan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Avidity, will host an industry forum breakfast titled “Advancing RNA Therapeutics: Exploring Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs) for Rare Neuromuscular Diseases.” Dr. Flanagan will be joined by guest speaker, Nicholas E. Johnson, MD, MSCI, FAAN, Vice Chair for Research, Department of Neurology, Virginia Commonwealth University, and will also be joined by Jeffrey M. Statland, MD, Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center, and Johanna Hamel, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Psychology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Rochester to take part in a Q&A session. Participation will be open to all MDA Conference registered attendees.

Avidity Investor and Analyst Webcast

Avidity management will be joined by Kevin Flanigan, MD, Robert F. and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation Endowed Chair in Neuromuscular Research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, on March 17, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET for a live video webcast to discuss del-zota topline data from the EXPLORE44 trial, which will be available on the company’s website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Avidity

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people’s lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

