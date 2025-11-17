Avicanna Reports Q3 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce and report the results of Q3 2025.

Management Commentary:

“Q3 reflects the continued progress of our strategy to build a diversified and sustainable biopharmaceutical business. We are pleased with the impact of our medical affairs initiatives and the strengthened engagement within the Canadian medical community, which have contributed to consecutive quarters of revenue growth in Canada. We also continued to translate our scientific leadership into tangible value through new IP and global collaborations. Despite short-term margin pressures, we remain confident in our path toward sustainable profitability as we stay focused on disciplined execution and delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” stated Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: The Company generated revenue of $6.40 million and $18.88 million for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Canadian revenue increased by 4%, marking a second consecutive quarter of revenue growth across Canadian business units. This is a direct result of increased investment in medical affairs initiatives. International revenue also increased by approximately 6% as compared to the second quarter of 2025.





Other Q3 2025 Corporate Highlights:

Canadian commercial advancements: Canadian commercial advancements in the third quarter across all business units resulted in record sale of 62,987 units, representing a 39% increase compared to the same period in 2024. At the end of the third quarter the Company had 52 commercial SKU’s and 174 commercial listings across medical and adult use channels, representing 29% growth in total listings from Q3 2024, and 18% growth from Q2 2025. The MyMedi.ca platform delivered its second consecutive quarter of growth driven by Medical Affairs efforts. Other Canadian business units including B2B Medical achieved a 113% increase in products sold. In addition, the Adult-Use business unit entered into three new provinces and territories including Newfoundland, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.





About Avicanna:

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets.





The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established brand in Canada currently available nationwide across several channels and expanding into new international markets. Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi.ca): MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients’ journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.





MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the medical cannabis patients’ journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens. Pharmaceutical pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders.





Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific cannabinoid-based candidates that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based candidates aim to address unmet needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients supplied by the Company’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS (“SMGH”) is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing various forms of high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. SMGH also forms part of the Company’s supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

