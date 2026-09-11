Avenzo Therapeutics to Present Preliminary Phase 1 Study Results of AVZO-1418, a Potentially Differentiated EGFR/HER3 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenzo Therapeutics, Inc. (“Avenzo”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation oncology therapies, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the 38th Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics hosted by the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). The EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium will take place in Barcelona, Spain from November 18-20, 2026.

Avenzo will present preliminary safety, tolerability, and efficacy results from the ongoing Phase 1 portion of AVENTINE-1, a Phase 1/2 study evaluating AVZO-1418, its potentially differentiated EGFR/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract: 81 Title: Preliminary phase 1 results from AVENTINE-1, a phase 1/2 study of AVZO-1418, an EGFR-HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (BsADC) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors Poster #: PB-081 Poster Session: Antibody-Drug Conjugates Date and Time: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. CET Location: Exhibition Hall

About Avenzo Therapeutics

Avenzo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation oncology therapies for patients. The company’s pipeline includes potentially differentiated small molecules and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Avenzo’s small molecule inhibitors, AVZO-021 and AVZO-023, are novel, highly potent and selective inhibitors of CDK2 and CDK4, respectively, which are key enzymes involved in cell cycle regulation. AVZO-021 is being studied in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combinations in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. AVZO-021 and AVZO-023 are being studied in the ORION-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, where AVZO-023 is administered in combination with endocrine therapy, with or without AVZO-021. Avenzo’s first ADC drug candidate, AVZO-1418, is a potentially differentiated EGFR/HER3 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the AVENTINE-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo’s second ADC drug candidate, AVZO-103, is a potentially differentiated Nectin4/TROP2 bispecific ADC that is being studied in the BEACON-1 Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Avenzo is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit us at www.avenzotx.com or on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Avenzo's expectations with respect to the presentation of data at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics; Avenzo’s pipeline programs and clinical development plans, including the progress and expected results of the Phase 1/2 studies for AVZO-021, AVZO-023, AVZO-1418 and AVZO-103 (including the ORION-1, AVENTINE-1, and BEACON-1 studies); the therapeutic potential of Avenzo’s product candidates; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; risks related to the inability of Avenzo to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance its product candidates; uncertainties regarding the preliminary nature of data to be presented; and uncertainties regarding Avenzo’s ability to achieve its long-term goals and capitalize on opportunities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. Avenzo expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Carla Taub

Media Relations

ctaub@avenzotx.com