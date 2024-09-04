SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avenue Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2024 Investor Conferences

September 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today announced that Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avenue Therapeutics, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Monday, September 9, 2024
Location: New York
Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Lake Street Capital Markets BIG8 Conference
Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024
Location: New York
Format: 1x1 Meetings

The H.C. Wainwright company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing by conference attendees starting on September 9, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET.

About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. It is currently developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABAA α2, α3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV tramadol for the management of acute postoperative pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, FL and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.

Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@avenuetx.com

