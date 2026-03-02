Avenacy Announces Launch of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP in the U.S. Market

Represents the Company’s 26th product launch since inception in October 2023.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avenacy, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications, today announced the launch of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP in the United States. The product Is the generic equivalent of BENADRYL®, as approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is indicated for the treatment of allergic reactions, including as an adjunct in anaphylaxis after acute symptoms have been controlled, for motion sickness, and for certain cases of parkinsonism when oral therapy is not feasible. Each vial of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP contains 50 mg per 1 mL (50 mg per mL) and is available as a carton of 25 single-dose vials.

“Since launching Avenacy in October 2023, we have remained focused on building a reliable portfolio of essential injectable medications that hospitals depend on every day to deliver consistent care to patients,” said Jeff Yordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Avenacy. “The addition of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection marks our 26th product offering and our first launch of 2026. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our portfolio with critical injectable medicines.”

In line with Avenacy’s mission to champion patient safety and streamline patient care, Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP will feature the Company’s highly differentiated packaging and labeling to support accurate medication selection.

Avenacy will begin shipping Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP to wholesale partners this week. The Company is supported by a global network of development and contract manufacturing partners that have undergone successful FDA inspections based on cGMP standards.

U.S. sales of Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP were approximately $17.2 million for the twelve months ending December 2025.1

Indications:

Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP is effective in adults and pediatric patients, for the following conditions when the oral form is impractical.

Antihistaminic

For amelioration of allergic reactions to blood or plasma, in anaphylaxis as an adjunct to epinephrine and other standard measures after the acute symptoms have been controlled and for other uncomplicated allergic conditions of the immediate type when oral therapy is impossible or contraindicated.

Motion Sickness

For active treatment of motion sickness.

Antiparkinsonism

For use in parkinsonism, when oral therapy is impossible or contraindicated.

Contraindications:

Use in Neonates or Premature Infants

Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride Injection, USP should not be used in neonates or premature infants.

Use in Nursing Mothers

Because of the higher risk of antihistamines for infants generally, and for neonates and prematures in particular, antihistamine therapy is contraindicated in nursing mothers.

Use as a Local Anesthetic

Because of the risk of local necrosis, this drug should not be used as a local anesthetic.

Antihistamines are also Contraindicated in the Following Conditions

Hypersensitivity to diphenhydramine hydrochloride and other antihistamines of similar chemical structure.

Please see link for Full Prescribing Information.

BENADRYL® is a registered trademark of Kenvue Inc.

1 Source: IQVIA

About Avenacy

Avenacy is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on supplying critical injectable medications used to treat patients in various medically supervised settings, from acute care hospitals to outpatient clinics and physician offices. Through a rigorous and optimized selection process, the Company is building out a pipeline of high-quality FDA approved injectable products in order to ensure a resilient portfolio that can meet the needs of today’s dynamic drug supply chain. With an experienced team, commitment to quality and reliability, and product offerings intended to facilitate safe and efficient patient care, Avenacy strives to be a trusted partner for essential medications.

Avenacy was launched in 2023 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. For more information, please visit https://www.avenacy.com.

Media Contact

FTI Consulting

Avenacy@fticonsulting.com