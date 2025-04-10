Avanzanite Bioscience Appoints Sotiris Botozis as General Manager Southern Europe

Fourth Executive Appointment in 2025 to Drive Growth

Scaling to Meet Surge in Demand from Biotechs to Deliver Orphan Medicines to Patients Across Europe

Q1 2025 Revenues Triple, Validating Avanzanite’s Unique European Market Entry Model

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V. proudly announces the appointment of Sotiris Botozis as General Manager Southern Europe. As the fourth executive leadership hire of 2025, this move further strengthens Avanzanite's "Champions League", highlighting the Company's commitment to assembling a world-class team.









For the past three years, Sotiris has made Greece Avanzanite’s second-largest market. In his new full-time role as General Manager of Southern Europe, he will supervise operations in several markets, including Greece, Portugal, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Malta. He will also lead the Company’s strategic entry into Spain.

“Sotiris has been a driving force behind our success in Greece, and this promotion reflects both his outstanding leadership and Avanzanite’s broader expansion across Europe,” said Adam Plich, Founder and CEO of Avanzanite. “His expertise and unwavering commitment to ensuring that no patient is left behind make him the ideal person to drive our continued growth in these important markets. We’re just getting started on this exciting journey.”

Before joining Avanzanite, Mr. Botozis built an impressive career in the bioscience industry, particularly at Astellas and Amgen, where he launched over 10 specialty and orphan medicines and led teams that generated more than €120 million in annual revenue. A pharmacist by training, he is also the founder of Anelixis Pharmaceuticals in Greece, further showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit and strategic vision.

“It is an honor to step into this expanded role at such a pivotal time in Avanzanite’s journey,” said Sotiris Botozis. “We’re at the forefront of a revolution in rare disease treatment. I’m excited to build on our success, delivering life-changing orphan medicines to patients across 11 countries in the region.”

Sotiris will operate from Avanzanite’s newly established corporate location in Zug, Switzerland. In addition to his new role, he will serve as Site Manager, further strengthening his leadership role as the Company expands its presence in key European markets.

This appointment is a crucial part of Avanzanite’s newly structured organization, specifically designed to scale operations and address the rapidly growing demand from emerging biotech companies for effective commercialization and distribution partnerships of orphan medicines across Europe’s diverse markets. Through this transformation, Avanzanite is set to unlock the full potential of these medicines, extending their reach to Europe.

Avanzanite is continuing its strong financial performance, with revenues more than tripling in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This surge in revenue marks an important milestone in the Company’s rapid expansion, highlighting the successful execution of its innovative go-to-market strategy. As Avanzanite broadens its portfolio and hones its unique approach to market entry, it is already seeing success in 14 countries, generating revenue in eight. By the end of 2025, Avanzanite plans to scale up to all 32 European countries, further solidifying its position as a leader in the orphan medicines sector.

About Avanzanite Bioscience

Avanzanite Bioscience is redefining how orphan medicines are marketed across Europe. We are committed to ensuring that every patient battling a rare disease has access to the treatment they deserve in every corner of Europe, no matter the challenge, with the firm belief that no patient should ever be left behind. By partnering with emerging biotech companies, we enable and accelerate the commercialization and distribution of their orphan medicines across all European markets. With our deep expertise in market access, like masters of chess, we decode and navigate the complexities of European commercialization, making precise moves to unlock the potential of and drive the success of our partners’ medicines.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, we see limitless potential in the world. Imagine if that energy were unlocked – how lives could be transformed, challenges overcome, and the future reshaped for those who need it most. Our journey begins with unlocking that potential in the field of rare diseases in Europe.

For more information, visit www.avanzanite.com.

Avanzanite Bioscience B.V.

Phone: +31 20 301 21 13

Email: media@avanzanite.com