AvantGuard Awarded $2.65 Million in NIH Grants to Advance Next-Generation Antimicrobial Technologies

[ITHACA, NY | DATE] — AvantGuard, Inc., a biotechnology company developing next-generation antimicrobial technologies inspired by the human immune system, today announced it has received three National Institutes of Health (NIH) research grants totaling $2.65 million.

The awards include a $2 million Phase IIB grant for surface disinfection, a $300,000 Phase I grant to develop treatments for dermatophytosis (ringworm, athlete’s foot, jock itch), and a $350,000 Phase I grant to reduce infections in chronic diabetic foot ulcers. Each award collectively advances AvantGuard’s mission to develop next-generation antimicrobial solutions, addressing critical healthcare challenges in infection prevention, dermatology, and wound management.

"Antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats to human health, and AvantGuard was founded to address this crisis head-on," said Edward Eveleth, CEO. "These NIH awards validate our approach and accelerate our mission: developing a compound that delivers powerful antimicrobial protection without the resistance problems that plague traditional antibiotics. By advancing multiple applications simultaneously, we're not just addressing today's urgent medical needs—we're building a sustainable platform for long-term innovation in infection prevention."

AvantGuard’s proprietary Avantamine™ molecule is a stabilized version of the chemistry our bodies use to deliver broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity without resistance generation or safety issues, like skin irritation or surface corrosion. This approach opens opportunities across several high-value markets:

Surface Disinfection: Development of long-lasting, non-corrosive disinfectants for healthcare and industrial settings that outperform current disinfecting solutions. Dermatophytosis: Targeting a global market exceeding $4 billion annually with an antifungal compound designed to minimize skin irritation while treating fungal infections faster than current antifungals. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Infections: Addressing a major barrier to healing in one of the costliest chronic conditions in healthcare, supporting infection control and limb preservation.

The NIH funding will support preclinical development, formulation optimization, and regulatory planning, laying the groundwork for future clinical trials and additional applications. These projects highlight the versatility of Avantamine™ chemistry and its potential to reshape infection prevention and treatment on a global scale.

About AvantGuard

AvantGuard is developing next-generation antimicrobial solutions that don't trigger resistance. Built on its patented Avantamine™ molecule—inspired by the body's natural immune defenses—AvantGuard's platform delivers safe, long-lasting protection against bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company's expanding product portfolio, including AvantSept, AvantGel, and Avant24, addresses critical healthcare needs from drug-resistant infections to chronic wounds and everyday skin conditions.