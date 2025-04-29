SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avanos Medical, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

April 28, 2025 | 
1 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter 2025 on Tuesday, May 6 at 9 a.m., ET. The company will issue a news release detailing its results before the market opens that same day.

The conference call will be hosted by Dave Pacitti, chief executive officer, Jason Pickett, interim chief financial officer, Scott Galovan, senior vice president, strategy and corporate development, and Gary Blackford, Avanos board chairman.

To instantly join the conference call by phone, use the following link to register close to the call start time: https://emportal.ink/4gbW8ah. After registering, the system will call you and automatically connect you to the conference call. Alternatively, you may join the call by dialing 1-646-357-8785 or 1-800-836-8184 and you will be connected to the call by an operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call and the related presentation will be accessible via the Investors section of the Avanos Medical website, https://avanos.investorroom.com/. The replay will be accessible within two hours of the end of the call and will be available for one week. Alternatively, you may dial 1-646-517-4150 or 1-888-660-6345 and enter passcode 22122 #.

About Avanos Medical, Inc. 

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is a medical technology company focused on delivering clinically superior medical device solutions that will help patients get back to the things that matter. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Avanos is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, including providing a vital lifeline for nutrition to patients from hospital to home, and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Avanos develops, manufactures, and markets its recognized brands globally and holds leading market positions in multiple product categories. For more information, visit www.avanos.com and follow Avanos Medical on X (@AvanosMedical), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avanos-medical-inc-to-webcast-conference-call-discussing-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-302439633.html

SOURCE Avanos Medical

Earnings Georgia
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
House on heap of money. Property tax. Construction cost. Payment of rent, loan, mortgage. Investing in real estate. Purchase, sale of housing. Building development concept. 3d render
Earnings
AbbVie Criticizes Trump’s Drug Pricing Proposal, Deflects Tariff Concerns
April 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead’s PrEP Launch Full Speed Ahead Despite Macro Pressures on HIV Space
April 25, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
White arrow on circle wooden move on different direction with black arrow on cube for business and technology disruption concept.
Earnings
BMS Reports Mixed Earnings as Growth Portfolio Makes Up for Generic Pressure
April 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Choosing the right path. Business concept. stock photo
Earnings
Tariff Uncertainty Reigns Over Q1 Earnings, With Merck Taking $200M Blow So Far
April 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong