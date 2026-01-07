Avance Clinical Strengthens Global Oncology Offering with Acquisition of U.S.-Based LumaBridge and Establishes New Oncology Center of Excellence

ADELAIDE, Australia, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, a global contract research organization focused on accelerating clinical development for biotech sponsors, today announced the acquisition of LumaBridge, a specialized U.S.-based clinical CRO with deep expertise in oncology trials. This strategic acquisition expands Avance’s existing U.S. presence and marks a significant milestone in accelerating the company’s growth in oncology, the largest and fastest-growing therapeutic area in global R&D. Both organizations share a commitment to deliver high quality, innovative and efficient oncology clinical trials that accelerate the development of next-generation therapies to patients worldwide.

LumaBridge will form the foundation of Avance's global Oncology Center of Excellence. The LumaBridge team brings experienced oncology leadership, strong U.S. operational capabilities, and a proven track record of delivering complex cancer studies for global biotech and pharmaceutical clients across early and later phase clinical development.

The combination enhances Avance’s ability to support oncology development, from early Phase I studies through to global later phase programs. Clients will benefit from an expanded U.S. footprint, deeper medical, scientific, and regulatory expertise, and strong site and investigator relationships. The acquisition also strengthens Avance’s ability to provide clients with access to the Phase I market in Australia and New Zealand and further taking the innovations into Phase II and III trials through the company’s GlobalReady program.

“LumaBridge has spent many years delivering complex oncology studies grounded in scientific rigor and clinical excellence,” said George E. Peoples, MD, FACS, Founder and Executive Chairman, LumaBridge. “Building on that foundation and combining it with Avance Clinical’s early-phase operational strength and global readiness, we will offer biotech sponsors a more integrated and efficient pathway to advance important oncology therapies for patients.”

The combined organization will continue to focus on medical, scientific, and regulatory leadership, best practices, and high-quality oncology program delivery.

“LumaBridge brings strategic oncology expertise and strong relationships with investigators and sites across the United States,” said Mark Harvill, Chief Executive Officer, Avance Clinical. “Through this combination, we will be actively serving more than 50 biotechs developing leading oncology therapies by accelerating development starting in the Australia/New Zealand region and partnering with them through phase II and beyond to their ultimate inflection point. We look forward to working as one team to help advance these important therapies for patients.”

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe for international biotechs. The company has won multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership Awards. With over 30 years of experience and deep expertise across more than 250 indications, Avance Clinical provides services from pre-clinical to later-phase trials, supported by best-in-class regulatory, clinical, and operational expertise.

About LumaBridge

LumaBridge is a specialty clinical research organization (CRO) focused on creating innovative oncology-focused clinical trial solutions for biotech companies. Founded in 2014 as Cancer Insight, the company offers customized clinical trial design, clinical development strategies, strategic partnership, and personalized attention to each sponsor, accelerating the development of novel oncologic therapies.

For more information, visit AvanceCRO.com and LumaBridge.com.

