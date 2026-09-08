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Avalyn to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AVLN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering inhaled therapies to transform the treatment paradigm of serious, rare respiratory diseases, today announced Avalyn management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on September 14, 2026, at 1:50-2:25 p.m. ET.

Access to the live webcast of this event, and the archived recording, will be posted under the News & Events page of the Investor section of the company’s website at https://investors.avalynpharma.com/.

About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn aims to transform the treatment paradigm for pulmonary fibrosis and other serious, rare respiratory diseases. The company is advancing optimized inhaled formulations of established antifibrotic medicines designed to deliver drug directly to the lungs, enhance local efficacy, and reduce systemic side effects. Avalyn’s AP01 program is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone currently being evaluated in MIST, a global Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has indicated encouraging safety and clinical activity across Phase 1b and multi-year open-label extension trials, with long-term data supporting the potential to preserve lung function while improving tolerability relative to historical oral pirfenidone. Avalyn’s AP02 program is an optimized inhaled formulation of nintedanib currently being evaluated in AURA, a global Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Avalyn is also advancing AP03, an inhaled fixed-dose combination of pirfenidone and nintedanib, designed to deliver multiple antifibrotic mechanisms through a single lung-targeted platform. By leveraging its proprietary drug-device approach and deep expertise in rare respiratory disease development, Avalyn aims to establish a new standard of care in pulmonary fibrosis through inhaled, lung-targeted therapies. For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Cassie Saitow, Avalyn Pharma Inc.
Sr. Director, IR and Corporate Communications
ir@avalynpharma.com

Media Contact:
Precision AQ
avalyn@precisionaq.com


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