Avalyn to Participate in TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 26, 2025 | 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced that Lyn Baranowski, chief executive officer, and Douglas Carlson, chief financial officer and chief business officer, will participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference.

Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA
Participants: Lyn Baranowski, CEO; Douglas Carlson, CFO & CBO

About Avalyn Pharma
Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s AP01 is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b Study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alex Straus
THRUST
alex@thrustsc.com
ir@avalynpharma.com

Media Contact:
Marites Coulter
Deerfield Group
marites.coulter@deerfieldgroup.com
media@avalynpharma.com

