SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avalo Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 11, 2024 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced that Garry A. Neil, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, New York
Monday, November 18, 2024 at 3:35 PM ET

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York
Wednesday, December 5, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under “News / Events” in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcasts will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. Avalo also has two additional drug candidates, which include quisovalimab (anti-LIGHT mAb) and AVTX-008 (BTLA agonist fusion protein). For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@avalotx.com
410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@meruadvisors.com

Pennsylvania Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of Johns Hopkins biomedical engineering students at work against grid background
Partnered
From Theory to Practice: Johns Hopkins Design Team Sets Undergrads Up for Success
November 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac