Avalo Therapeutics to Present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 4, 2025 | 
WAYNE, Pa. and ROCKVILLE, Md. , Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation, today announced that Garry A. Neil, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m ET.

Live webcast and replay can be found under “News / Events” in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment of immune dysregulation. Avalo’s lead asset is AVTX-009, an anti-IL-1β mAb, targeting inflammatory diseases. Avalo also has two additional drug candidates, which include quisovalimab (anti-LIGHT mAb) and AVTX-008 (BTLA agonist fusion protein). For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

About AVTX-009

AVTX-009 is a humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG4) that binds to interleukin-1β (IL-1β) with high affinity and neutralizes its activity. IL-1β is a central driver in the inflammatory process. Overproduction or dysregulation of IL-1β is implicated in many autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. IL-1β is a major, validated target for therapeutic intervention. There is evidence that inhibition of IL-1β could be effective in hidradenitis suppurativa and a variety of inflammatory diseases in dermatology, gastroenterology, and rheumatology.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@avalotx.com
410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@meruadvisors.com

