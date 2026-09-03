SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Fireside Chat
September 10, 2026, at 8:00 am ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

1x1 meetings only
September 16, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation
September 16, 2026, at 8:30 am ET

Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

Fireside Chat
September 24, 2026, at 9:30 am ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Avalo is advancing its lead anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug candidate, abdakibart, into a phase 3 registrational program in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 1-4% of the population globally. Avalo is pursuing additional development opportunities in IL-1β driven indications. Avalo is also developing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@avalotx.com
410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors
Lauren Glaser
lglaser@meruadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Out of sight, out of work? What’s driving remote job cuts
August 20, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Creative concept of leadership and innovation with a glowing blue light bulb leading paper planes. Symbol of advanced technology, AI-driven strategy, and visionary direction in a digital future.
FDA
Biotech leaders call for streamlining of INDs as FDA’s TrialBlazer rolls out
August 3, 2026
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
A modern artistic collage featuring images of office chairs. The concept revolves around recruitment and personnel selection.
Job Trends
New funding, new jobs: 4 biotechs hiring after series B raises
July 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
chain which breaks under pressure with the back wall
Diabetes
Type 1 diabetes pipeline making ‘remarkable progress’ toward insulin independence
July 20, 2026
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Michael Gibney