Avalo Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Fireside Chat

September 10, 2026, at 8:00 am ET

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

1x1 meetings only

September 16, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation

September 16, 2026, at 8:30 am ET

Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

Fireside Chat

September 24, 2026, at 9:30 am ET

Live webcasts and replays, when available, can be found under "News / Events" in the Investors section of the Avalo Therapeutics website at https://ir.avalotx.com. The archived webcast will be available for replay for at least 30 days.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics targeting the IL-1β pathway for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Avalo is advancing its lead anti-IL-1β monoclonal antibody (mAb) drug candidate, abdakibart, into a phase 3 registrational program in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects an estimated 1-4% of the population globally. Avalo is pursuing additional development opportunities in IL-1β driven indications. Avalo is also developing AVTX-010, a long-acting next-generation anti-IL-1β mAb. For more information about Avalo, please visit www.avalotx.com.

For media and investor inquiries

Christopher Sullivan, CFO

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@avalotx.com

410-803-6793

or

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com