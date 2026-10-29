Avaí Bio and Austrianova Announce Publication in Frontiers in Aging Journal Highlighting Novel Cell Encapsulation-Based Approach to Sustained Klotho Delivery

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avaí” or the “Company”), an emerging biotech developing transformative cell-based therapies for diabetes, age-related disorders, and anti-aging, together with its joint venture partner Austrianova, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Aging, entitled, “Maintaining Klotho: Preventing the Body from Unwinding.”

The article, authored by Austrianova researchers, appears in the journal section “Interventions in Aging” and reviews the role of Klotho in aging and age-related disease. It also highlights the innovative approach taken by Klothonova, the 50/50 joint venture between Avaí Bio and Austrianova, to achieve sustained Klotho delivery using Austrianova’s Cell-in-a-Box® technology.

The article explores growing scientific evidence linking declining Klotho levels to conditions associated with aging, including kidney, cardiovascular, neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders. While Klotho has emerged as a highly attractive therapeutic target, maintaining effective levels of the protein has proven challenging due to its short half-life and the limitations of conventional protein and gene-delivery approaches.

Klothonova is developing a different approach. The program combines engineered human cells that continuously produce soluble Klotho with Austrianova’s Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation platform. The technology encloses living cells within porous cellulose sulphate capsules that allow nutrients, oxygen and therapeutic proteins to pass while maintaining cell containment and providing protection from immune attack and rejection.

Rather than delivering a fixed dose of protein, the Cell-in-a-Box® platform is designed to transform implanted cells into long-term biological “micro-factories” capable of sustained Klotho production. This approach has the potential to overcome one of the central challenges in Klotho therapy: maintaining therapeutically relevant protein levels over extended periods.

The publication reports that Klothonova has successfully generated Cell-in-a-Box®-encapsulated cells that demonstrate long-term Klotho production and secretion in vitro, representing an important milestone in the program's development.

Beyond Klotho, the publication highlights the broader significance of Austrianova’s encapsulation platform. By enabling sustained delivery of biologically active proteins from living cells, Cell-in-a-Box® could serve as a versatile platform technology for a range of future cell-based therapies.

While additional studies will be required to establish optimal dosing, long-term safety, and clinical efficacy, the publication provides a strong scientific rationale for continued development of Klothonova’s cell-based Klotho program and underscores the potential of combining cellular engineering with advanced encapsulation technology to address diseases associated with aging.

Read the publication here: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging/articles/10.3389/fragi.2026.1913194/full

“Frontiers journals are one of the world’s largest and most impactful research publishers, dedicated to making peer-reviewed, quality-certified science openly accessible,” stated Prof. Walter H. Gunzburg, Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Austrianova. “They rigorously review and evaluate scientific and medical publications, so we are pleased and honored that the accepted publication can now be viewed on their website.”

Brian Salmons, CEO of Austrianova, added, “This latest publication provides the background information and justification for our approach using Cell-in-a-Box® capsules for anti-aging treatments.”

This newest advance reported by the joint venture Klothonova, a Nevada-based company equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova’s affiliate, SG Austria Pte. Ltd, place the company well on track to develop sustainable, long term production and delivery of soluble α-Klotho—often referred to as the “longevity protein,” a central regulatory protein that is well documented for its anti-aging and protective effects on organs—in patients using Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulated cell-based therapies.

About Avaí Bio, Inc.

Avaí Bio, Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company focused on identifying genetically modified cell lines, and through joint venture and licensing agreements developing innovative cell-based therapies.

About Austrianova (SGAustria Pte. Ltd.)

Austrianova, based in Singapore, is a leading biotechnology company specializing in cell encapsulation, GMP-grade cell products, and cell line development, backed by over 50 peer-reviewed publications and partnerships with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

About Klothonova

Klothonova is a 50/50 joint venture between Avaí Bio and Austrianova focused on the development of a cell-based Klotho therapy. The program is investigating the use of Austrianova’s Cell-in-a-Box® technology to encapsulate cells engineered to produce soluble Klotho, with the goal of exploring a potential approach to sustained protein delivery.

More information about Avaí Bio can be found at https://www.avaibio.com

More information about Austrianova can be found at https://austrianova.com

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https://facebook.com/Austrianova

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date after the date of the press release.

CONTACT: Avaí Bio, Inc. info@avaibio.com