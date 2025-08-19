Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Participate in Virtual Investor Webinar Hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

Live video webcast on Thursday, August 21st at 1:00 PM ET

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing precision nerve-targeted treatments, today announced that Brad Hauser, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a virtual investor webinar hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann on Thursday, August 21, 2025 and 1:00 PM ET.

The webinar will be moderated by Jeffrey S. Cohen, Managing Director and Director of Equity Research of Ladenburg Thalmann. Following the discussion, there will be a question and answer session. Interested participants may pre-submit questions to events@ladenburg.com ahead of the event.

To register for the webinar, please click here. The webinar will also be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.autonomix.com)

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



