Press Releases

Autonomix Medical, Inc. to Participate in the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group LLC

October 8, 2024 | 
Live webcast fireside chat on Tuesday, October 15th at 2:30 PM ET

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the “Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, presented by Maxim Group LLC on October 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET.

Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology, diagnostic, medical device, and healthcare information technology companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim also plans to host several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member and stay tuned for more updates

Click Here to Reserve Your Seat.

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company’s first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with approximately 3,000 times greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

For more information, visit autonomix.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
autonomix@jtcir.com

Texas Events
