Aurora Spine Corporation Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced it will file its financial results with SEDAR for fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, after market hours. The company will issue a press release reviewing its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on the morning of April 30, 2026 before market trading. Later that morning, management will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 am ET/8:00am PT to discuss the results.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5497 or (412) 317-5794.

Webcast: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/KVQZ1nlEx6w .

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 7, 2026, at (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 8884512. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/KVQZ1nlEx6w for 90 days.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSX Venture: ASG | OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company’s mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Investor Contact