Aurora Spine Announces the Resignation of Board Director James Snow

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that James Snow, a board member for Aurora Spine since its inception in 2012, has resigned from the Aurora Spine Board of Directors to take on the role of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Manager for the Company. Mr. Snow will use his 20+ years of medical device experience in regulatory affairs and quality to ensure Aurora Spine meets and exceeds all compliance requirements it has in this area.

“We are very happy to announce that Jim Snow, a long-standing member of our Board of Directors, will be taking a more active role within the Company,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “Jim has been an invaluable contributor to our mission and vision, and we are excited to now benefit from his deep industry expertise and leadership on a full-time basis. His transition from Board Member to a key operational role underscores his belief in Aurora’s future, and we couldn’t be more confident in the impact he’ll make in driving quality and compliance across our expanding innovative product portfolio.”

David Rosenkrantz, Chairman of the Board at Aurora Spine, added, “Jim’s dedication to Aurora has always gone beyond boardroom discussions. Jim’s decision to join the team in an operational capacity demonstrates his commitment and passion for our company and the incredible potential he sees in our technologies.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant and pain care markets through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com .

