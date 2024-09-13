SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aurinia to Participate in 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

September 13, 2024 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the Company’s management team will attend the 2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, September 17-19, 2024.


Aurinia management will host one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session on Tuesday, September 17th, at 3:05 PM EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor section of Aurinia’s website, which can be found here.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a differentiated, potential best-in-class therapy for autoimmune diseases that targets both BAFF (B-cell Activating Factor) and APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand).

Contacts

Media & Investor Inquiries:
Andrea Christopher
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
achristopher@auriniapharma.com

General Investor Inquiries:
ir@auriniapharma.com

Maryland Canada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Healthcare worker administers a vaccine to a patient
COVID-19
Novavax Catches Up to Competitors With FDA Approval for Updated COVID-19 Boosters
September 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gloved hand holding a vial of mpox vaccine
Regulatory
Emergent Wins FDA Approval for Mpox Vaccine as Outbreak Rages On
August 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Business
Novartis, Versant Launch RNA Kidney Medicines—Focused Borealis
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights