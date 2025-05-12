SUBSCRIBE
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

May 12, 2025 
ROCKVILLE, Md. & EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.



First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • Total Revenue: For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total revenue was $62.5 million, up 24% from $50.3 million in the same period of 2024.
    • Net Product Sales: For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net product sales of LUPKYNIS, the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, were $60.0 million, up 25% from $48.1 million in the same period of 2024.
    • License, Collaboration and Royalty Revenue: For the three months ended March 31, 2025, license, collaboration and royalty revenue, which includes manufacturing services revenue from Aurinia’s collaboration partner, Otsuka, was $2.5 million, up 14% from $2.2 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Net Income (Loss): For the three months ended March 31, 2025, net income (loss) was $23.3 million, compared to $(10.7) million in the same period of 2024.
  • Cash Flow Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: For the three months ended March 31, 2025, cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities was $1.3 million, compared to $(18.6) million in the same period of 2024. Excluding $11.1 million of cash payments made in connection with the November 2024 restructuring, cash flow generated from operations was $12.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $312.9 million, compared to $358.5 million at December 31, 2024. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 5.8 million of its common shares for $47.4 million.

Full Year 2025 Total Revenue and Net Product Sales Guidance

For 2025, Aurinia is reiterating its established total revenue guidance in the range of $250 million to $260 million and net product sales guidance in the range of $240 million to $250 million.

“We are pleased to report continued positive growth and momentum for LUPKYNIS in the first quarter of 2025 and are looking forward to a strong performance this year,” stated Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. “Following the recent update to the American College of Rheumatology lupus nephritis treatment guideline, which recommends the incorporation of drugs like LUPKYNIS into first-line therapy, our commercial organization is focused on educating rheumatologists about the benefits of initiating LUPKYNIS earlier in the treatment paradigm. We also remain on track to report initial results from our Phase 1 study of AUR200, a dual inhibitor of B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), later this quarter.”

Webcast & Conference Call Details

A webcast and conference call will be hosted today, May 12, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The link to the audio webcast is available here. To join the conference call, please dial 877-407-9170/+1 201-493-6756. A replay of the webcast will be available on Aurinia’s website.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. Aurinia is also developing AUR200, a dual inhibitor of B cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL) for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities law. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: LUPKYNIS net product sales, the timing of clinical study results and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this press release apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators’ System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedarplus.ca or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia’s website at www.auriniapharma.com.

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

March 31,
2025

 

December 31,
2024

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

66,428

 

 

$

83,433

 

Short-term investments

 

 

246,473

 

 

 

275,043

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

40,350

 

 

 

36,544

 

Inventory, net

 

 

46,195

 

 

 

39,228

 

Prepaid expenses and deposits

 

 

5,535

 

 

 

11,219

 

Other current assets

 

 

781

 

 

 

1,129

 

Total current assets

 

 

405,762

 

 

 

446,596

 

Finance right-of-use lease assets

 

 

87,577

 

 

 

92,072

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

4,158

 

 

 

4,355

 

Operating right-of-use lease assets

 

 

3,954

 

 

 

4,068

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,576

 

 

 

2,731

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

823

 

 

 

823

 

Total assets

 

$

504,850

 

 

$

550,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,220

 

 

$

5,187

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

42,353

 

 

 

64,971

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

14,508

 

 

 

14,046

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,594

 

 

 

11,002

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

1,036

 

 

 

1,026

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

1,695

 

 

 

1,531

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

68,406

 

 

 

97,763

 

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

56,828

 

 

 

58,554

 

Deferred revenue, less current portion

 

 

12,450

 

 

 

1,699

 

Deferred compensation and other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

11,438

 

 

 

9,408

 

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

5,538

 

 

 

5,743

 

Total liabilities

 

 

154,660

 

 

 

173,167

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

Common shares - no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 137,747 and 140,883 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

1,163,262

 

 

 

1,187,696

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

100,979

 

 

 

126,999

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(825

)

 

 

(647

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(913,226

)

 

 

(936,570

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

 

350,190

 

 

 

377,478

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

504,850

 

 

$

550,645

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

March 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Net product sales

 

$

59,971

 

 

$

48,073

 

License, collaboration and royalty revenue

 

 

2,494

 

 

 

2,230

 

Total revenue

 

 

62,465

 

 

 

50,303

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

8,574

 

 

 

7,752

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

20,339

 

 

 

47,695

 

Research and development

 

 

5,743

 

 

 

5,551

 

Restructuring

 

 

1,533

 

 

 

6,683

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

4,429

 

 

 

(4,125

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

40,618

 

 

 

63,556

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

21,847

 

 

 

(13,253

)

Interest income

 

 

3,569

 

 

 

4,526

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,067

)

 

 

(1,283

)

Net income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

24,349

 

 

 

(10,010

)

Income tax expense

 

 

1,005

 

 

 

739

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

23,344

 

 

$

(10,749

)

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

(0.07

)

Diluted

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

138,917

 

 

 

144,013

 

Diluted

 

 

143,199

 

 

 

144,013

 

 

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2025

 

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

23,344

 

 

$

(10,749

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

(3,409

)

 

 

5,737

 

Amortization and depreciation

 

 

4,856

 

 

 

4,847

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on revaluation of finance lease liability (Monoplant)

 

 

1,812

 

 

 

(6,025

)

Net amortization of premiums and discounts on investments

 

 

(2,656

)

 

 

(3,206

)

Other, net

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

1,559

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

(3,806

)

 

 

(4,820

)

Inventory, net

 

 

(6,967

)

 

 

(56

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

6,033

 

 

 

873

 

Other noncurrent operating assets

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(974

)

 

 

1,345

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(23,405

)

 

 

(7,936

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

4,342

 

 

 

(3

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(195

)

 

 

(181

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

(18,598

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the sale and maturities of investments

 

 

123,035

 

 

 

170,505

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

(91,986

)

 

 

(121,260

)

Purchase of property, equipment and intangible assets

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(12

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

 

31,032

 

 

 

49,233

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

 

(46,921

)

 

 

(12,301

)

Principal portion of finance lease payments

 

 

(2,771

)

 

 

(2,778

)

Proceeds from issuance of common shares from exercise of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

9,288

 

 

 

5,524

 

Taxes paid related to net settlement of exercises of stock options and vesting of RSUs and performance awards

 

 

(8,933

)

 

 

(5,496

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(49,337

)

 

 

(15,051

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(17,005

)

 

 

15,584

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period

 

 

83,433

 

 

 

48,875

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period

 

$

66,428

 

 

$

64,459

 


Contacts

Media and Investor Inquiries:
Andrea Christopher
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
achristopher@auriniapharma.com

General Investor Inquiries
ir@auriniapharma.com

