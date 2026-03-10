Auragens Officially Launches Dedicated Orthobiologics Division, A First in the Field by a Regenerative Medicine and Research Institute

Led by Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Abdiel Ortiz M.D., Auragens Continues to Showcase Why They Have Earned the Trust of Professional Athletes and Elite Performers

PANAMA CITY & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#auragens--Auragens INC, the globally recognized leader in regenerative medicine and advanced stem cell therapeutics, proudly announces the official opening of its Orthobiologics (OrthoBio) Division. A groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind department within a regenerative medicine and research facility. The new division will be led by internationally respected orthopedic surgeon Dr. Abdiel Ortiz, bringing elite-level musculoskeletal expertise to Auragens’ rapidly expanding professional athlete base.

As Auragens has evolved into the established global leader in stem cell–based regenerative care, as evidenced by being recently named the Top Stem Cell Treatment Center in the World, the creation of a dedicated Orthobiologics Division was both strategic and mission-driven. The increasing demand from professional athletes, performance-driven executives, and active individuals required a specialized focus on musculoskeletal optimization, injury recovery, and longevity-based joint preservation.

The Auragens OrthoBio Division integrates advanced hu-MSC therapies, precision-guided orthopedic procedures, biologic scaffolding strategies, and data-driven rehabilitation protocols into a unified performance model. Under Dr. Ortiz’s leadership, the department will provide highly individualized regenerative treatment plans designed to accelerate recovery, reduce inflammation, improve joint stability, and extend athletic careers.

“This is a defining moment for Auragens,” said Dr. Dan Briggs, President and CEO of Auragens. “We built Auragens on scientific rigor, patient-first ethics, and measurable outcomes. Creating a dedicated Orthobiologics Division allows us to deepen our specialization, enhance precision, and continue delivering the elite-level results our professional athletes expect and deserve.”

Beyond clinical excellence, the OrthoBio Division will serve as a research and academic engine, under the guidance and supervision of Dr. Christian Diaz, Auragens’ Medical Director. The department will focus heavily on:

Structured case studies and outcomes tracking

Peer-reviewed publications

Educational initiatives for physicians and partners

Ongoing refinement of procedural protocols

Implementation of advanced administrative and operational methodologies to improve efficiency, data capture, and patient experience

By formally institutionalizing orthobiologic science within its regenerative ecosystem, Auragens becomes the first regenerative medicine and research facility worldwide to establish a fully dedicated Orthobiologics Division as a core structural pillar of its organization.

The launch further strengthens Auragens’ position at the intersection of sports performance, advanced biologics, and evidence-based regenerative medicine. With a growing roster of professional athletes across multiple leagues and disciplines, the OrthoBio Division ensures Auragens remains at the forefront of innovation while maintaining its unwavering commitment to safety, research integrity, and long-term musculoskeletal health.

About Auragens – Auragens is the market leader in the field of stem cell treatments, research, and development. They operate their own laboratory onsite and are ISO certified while pursuing AABB accreditation and following all cGMP guidelines and FDA related regulations for safety. Treatments are provided at their private state-of-the-art facility in Panama City, Panama and spans the entire 48th floor of a Class A office building in the Beverly Hills of Panama City, known as Punta Pacifica. All science and medicine is overseen by a team of doctors hailing from universities such as Johns Hopkins, Stanford and Notre Dame among others. Published in numerous journals, recipient of Medical Researcher of the Year and Business of the Year, Auragens is leading in cutting edge Regenerative Medicine with a goal of making their treatments a Standard of Care and available to all in need.

For more information: http://www.Auragens.com email us: Info@Auragens.com or call us: 844-888-6717

