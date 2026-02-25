Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Fireside Chat at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Fireside Chat at 3:40 p.m. ET.

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Fireside Chat at 11:20 a.m. ET.



The live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of each webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

