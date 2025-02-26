Aura Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision therapies for solid tumors designed to preserve organ function, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Fireside Chat at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Fireside Chat at 9:10 a.m. ET. Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

Fireside Chat at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcasts of both fireside chats will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of each webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for solid tumors that aim to preserve organ function. Our lead candidate, bel-sar (AU-011), is currently in late-stage development for primary choroidal melanoma and in early-stage development in other ocular oncology indications and bladder cancer. Aura Biosciences is headquartered in Boston, MA. Our mission is to grow as an innovative global oncology company that positively transforms the lives of patients.

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @AuraBiosciences and visit us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Alex Dasalla

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

IR@aurabiosciences.com