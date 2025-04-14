Auna Announces Reporting Dates for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auna S.A. (NYSE: AUNA) (“Auna” or “the Company”), a leading Latin American healthcare services and plan provider with operations in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, announced today the reporting dates for its First Quarter 2025 financial results.





Earnings Release

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: After Market Close

Conference Call

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Quiet Period

Monday, April 28 through Tuesday, May 20, 2025

To participate, please dial

+1 888 596 4144 (Toll-Free)

+1 646 968 2525 (International)

Entry Passcode: 3884034

Webcast: click here

About Auna

Auna is a leading horizontally and vertically integrated healthcare platform in Latin America with operations in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia, focusing on high-complexity diseases. Our mission is to transform healthcare by providing access to a highly integrated healthcare offering in the underpenetrated markets of Spanish-speaking Americas. Founded in 1989, Auna has built one of Latin America′s largest modern healthcare platforms that consists of a horizontally integrated network of healthcare facilities and a vertically integrated portfolio of oncological plans and selected general healthcare plans. As of December 31st, 2024, Auna’s network included 31 healthcare network facilities, including hospitals, outpatient, prevention and wellness facilities with 2,323 beds, and 1.4 million healthcare plans. For more information visit www.aunainvestors.com

