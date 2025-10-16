Augurex Announces Expansion of Availability of the JOINTstat® Diagnostic Test for Rheumatoid Arthritis with MitogenDx

Augurex has partnered with MitogenDx to expand access to JOINTstat® testing across Canada, improving physician and patient access to advanced tools for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnosis and monitoring.

JOINTstat® is a Health Canada-approved Class II in vitro diagnostic test that detects 14-3-3eta, a joint-derived biomarker that complements existing markers to improve diagnostic sensitivity and supports ongoing disease monitoring.

This partnership enhances access to a leading diagnostic test for RA, supports treatment optimization, and improves outcomes for Canadians living with the disease.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AxialSpondyloarthritis--Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a leader in autoimmune-based diagnostics, today announced an agreement with MitogenDx, a Canadian specialty laboratory focused on autoimmune and rheumatology diagnostic testing. Under this agreement, MitogenDx will offer the JOINTstat® blood test, expanding access to advanced rheumatoid arthritis (RA) diagnostic testing and disease monitoring for clinicians and patients across Canada.

“Our partnership with MitogenDx represents a major step toward expanding access to JOINTstat® in Alberta and across Canada,” said Neil Klompas, Chief Executive Officer of Augurex. “MitogenDx’s leadership and reputation in autoimmunity make them an ideal partner to help clinicians not only diagnose rheumatoid arthritis earlier, but also monitor disease progression more effectively, improving outcomes for patients across the country.”

JOINTstat® is a Health Canada Class II in vitro diagnostic blood test that detects 14-3-3eta, a biomarker approved for diagnosing and monitoring RA. Elevated levels are associated with more severe disease and an increased risk of joint damage, and 14-3-3eta complements existing markers to improve diagnostic sensitivity, particularly in early and seronegative RA. 14-3-3eta also provides valuable insight into disease progression and treatment response, helping clinicians make more informed therapeutic decisions and optimize long-term patient outcomes.

MitogenDx, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a leading specialty laboratory recognized for its expertise in autoimmune and connective tissue disease testing. Founded by Dr. Marvin Fritzler, a pioneer in rheumatology research and diagnostics, MitogenDx provides high-quality, clinically relevant testing that supports informed patient management.

The integration of JOINTstat® into MitogenDx’s testing portfolio marks an important advancement in precision diagnostics and autoimmune disease care in Canada. The test will be available to ordering physicians through MitogenDx’s laboratory network on January 1, 2026, reinforcing Augurex’s continued growth and momentum in expanding access to advanced autoimmune diagnostics globally.

“We are proud to work with Augurex, one of Canada’s leading diagnostics developers in the field of autoimmunity, to bring JOINTstat® to clinicians and patients across Canada,” said Dr. Marvin Fritzler, MD, PhD, Founder and Medical Director of MitogenDx. “Rheumatologists increasingly need biomarkers that help guide treatment decisions beyond diagnosis. JOINTstat® provides that next level of insight by helping track disease progression and therapeutic response, which can directly improve patient outcomes.”

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial-stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. JOINTstat® (14-3-3eta for Rheumatoid Arthritis) is approved in Canada and Great Britain, and is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. 14-3-3eta testing is available in the U.S. through leading U.S. clinical laboratories through diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. SPINEstat® (Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex for Axial Spondyloarthritis) is approved in Canada and Great Britain, and expands Augurex’s diagnostic autoimmune solutions into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, and which, if untreated, can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

About MitogenDx

MitogenDx Corporation is a Canadian specialty medical laboratory focused on autoimmune and rheumatology diagnostics. Founded by Dr. Marvin Fritzler, MitogenDx provides advanced testing for clinicians nationwide, integrating scientific innovation with clinical expertise to improve diagnostic precision and patient outcomes. Learn more at www.mitogendx.com.

Nima Mazinani, 778-558-2439