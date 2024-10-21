Augurex Announces Agreement with ARUP Laboratories to Expand Access to Advanced Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis with the Launch of 14-3-3η (eta) Test

Augurex Life Sciences Corp. announces the launch of the 14-3-3η test by ARUP Laboratories, enhancing the early diagnosis and management of RA.

The collaboration between Augurex and ARUP Laboratories highlights a mutual dedication to improving patient outcomes and broadening access to advanced RA diagnostics.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AxialSpondyloarthritis--Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a leader in autoimmune biomarker-based diagnostics, today announced that ARUP Laboratories, a leading national reference laboratory in the U.S., has launched the 14-3-3η test as part of their diagnostic testing portfolio. This agreement is poised to significantly enhance the early detection and management of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), providing clinicians with an important tool to improve patient care and outcomes.





The 14-3-3η protein is a key biomarker for the early detection and management of RA. Elevated levels of 14-3-3η are associated with more severe disease and a higher risk of joint damage, making it an important diagnostic indicator for identifying patients who may benefit from early intervention. As this test becomes more widely available, clinicians gain improved access to diagnostic tools that help identify individuals at greater risk, paving the way for more personalized patient care.

“We are excited to partner with ARUP Laboratories as they incorporate the 14-3-3η test into their diagnostic offerings, reinforcing our commitment to advancing the early diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis,” said Neil Klompas, CEO of Augurex. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to the 14-3-3η test for clinicians and patients across the United States, in line with our shared goal of improved health outcomes for those affected with rheumatoid arthritis.”

ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. ARUP serves clients across the United States, including many of the nation’s top university teaching hospitals and children’s hospitals, as well as multihospital groups, major commercial laboratories, group purchasing organizations, military and other government facilities, and major clinics.

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s lead diagnostic test, available as 14-3-3η in the U.S., and as JOINTstat® in Canada and Europe, is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other autoimmune conditions. SPINEstat® expands Augurex’s biomarker-informed diagnostic autoimmune portfolio into axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA), an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, and which if untreated can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae. Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

