Augmedix Awarded Vizient Contract for Ambient AI Documentation Solutions

Augmedix and Vizient to offer Augmedix Go, Augmedix Assist, and Augmedix Live for diverse group of providers and health systems across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Commure and a leader in ambient AI medical documentation, announced today that it has been awarded a contract with Vizient , the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, for Augmedix’s AI suite effective January 6th, 2025.

Vizient serves more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers, 97% of academic medical centers, and 35% of the non-acute market. Representing more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume, Vizient’s diverse customer base also includes pediatric facilities, community hospitals, and integrated health delivery networks.

“We are excited to introduce Vizient’s provider clients to the transformative potential of Ambient Clinical Documentation,” said Ian Shakil, founder of Augmedix and Chief Strategy Officer of Commure. “We are aligned with Vizient’s commitment to enhance healthcare delivery, and we aim to deliver products that allow even more clinicians to prioritize patient needs by reducing the distractions of administrative tasks.”

With Augmedix Go, Vizient’s provider clients will have access to a cost-effective and scalable AI documentation product that instantly drafts medical notes from natural clinician-patient conversations. By reducing administrative burden and improving operational efficiency, providers can enhance clinician and patient experiences, as well as patient outcomes.

Augmedix Go is an ideal solution given its ability to support ambulatory and acute care settings across dozens of specialties. It seamlessly integrates with over 50 EHRs, including Epic , Oracle Health , and MEDITECH.

To meet the varying documentation needs of hospitals and health systems, Augmedix offers the broadest spectrum of ambient products on the market. In addition to Augmedix Go, the Augmedix suite includes Augmedix Assist, which combines the efficiencies of AI with an extra layer of specialist support, and Augmedix Live, a full-service offering that delivers synchronous medical documentation and point-of-care support. Augmedix products are uniquely designed to be flexible, meeting clinicians where they are with a continuum of service levels based on cost and need. The Vizient contract catalog now includes the full Augmedix product suite (Augmedix Go, Augmedix Assist, and Augmedix Live) solutions.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, a Commure company, empowers clinicians to connect with patients by liberating them from administrative burden through the power of ambient AI, data, and trust.

The platform transforms natural conversations into organized medical notes, structured data, and point-of-care notifications that enhance efficiency and clinical decision support.

Incorporating data from millions of interactions across all care settings, Augmedix collaborates with hospitals and health systems to improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes.

Augmedix, a wholly owned subsidiary of Commure, is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices around the world. To learn more, visit www.augmedix.com .

