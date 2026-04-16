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ATUM Welcomes Gavin Barnard, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

April 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

Newark, CALIFORNIA, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATUM announced today the appointment of Gavin Barnard, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). In this role, Dr. Barnard will lead ATUM’s scientific strategy and innovative technology initiatives to accelerate development timelines for biologics.

ATUM Welcomes Gavin Barnard, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Gavin Barnard, CSO at ATUM

Dr. Barnard joins ATUM with over two decades of biopharma experience, having held senior leadership roles at industry titans such as Genentech and Eli Lilly and Company. His success in navigating biotherapeutics from early-stage discovery to clinical manufacturing makes him the ideal leader to advance the science underpinning ATUM’s integrated service offerings.

As CSO, Dr. Barnard will oversee:

  • Hit-to-Lead Services: increasing drug candidate assessment by in silico modelling, small scale expression with developability analytics and AI-guided sequence optimization.
  • Cell Line Development: maintaining the growth of ATUM’s Leap-In Transposase technology, with over 50 INDs now filed.
  • Complex Modalities Roadmap: further enhancing ATUM’s service offerings in support of more complex modalities such as multispecifics and ADCs.

“I am delighted to welcome Gavin to ATUM,” said Jeremy Minshull, Ph.D., CEO of ATUM. “Gavin’s ability to translate his deep technical knowledge into effective solutions, and his experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will help ensure that ATUM continues to innovate in areas that will have a real impact for our customers.”

“I have seen firsthand the transformative power of ATUM’s technology to solve the industry’s most pressing bottlenecks,” said Gavin Barnard, Ph.D., CSO of ATUM. “I am thrilled to join this world-class team, and I look forward to helping our clients accelerate their most promising therapies into the clinic.”

About ATUM

ATUM is a fully integrated biotechnology contract research organization that provides services for gene design, protein engineering, and cell line development. By combining machine learning, synthetic biology, and proprietary expression technologies, ATUM helps partners worldwide transform digital sequences into clinical reality. ATUM is headquartered in Newark, Calif. and found online at www.atum.bio.

Press Inquiries

Joe Barco
jbarco [at] atum.bio
https://atum.bio


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