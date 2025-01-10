Atropos Health Collaborates with Merck for Rapid Evidence Generation to Accelerate Innovation for Life-Saving Treatments

Collaboration Leverages Atropos Health’s platform including GENEVA OS™ and the Atropos Evidence™ Network for Advanced Data and Analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, a pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into real-world evidence (RWE) for decision-making, today announced it will collaborate with Merck as a premier platform to generate RWE, replicate studies and produce rapid insights and analytics on real-world data (RWD). Through this collaboration, Atropos Health will enable rapid cohort creation, advanced analytics and publication-grade studies in less than 48 hours.





As part of the agreement, Merck’s data science and RWE teams will utilize Atropos Health services including GENEVA OS™ (Generative Evidence Acceleration Operating System), Green Button™, Atropos Evidence™ Network, Alexandria™, Forge™ and ChatRWD™. Merck teams will partner closely with Atropos Health’s data scientists, technologists and researchers to produce rapid analytics and evidence generation.

“Decisions based on RWE are becoming a reality and the speed of medicine requires quality data to be available for translation into accurate RWE rapidly.” said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-founder at Atropos Health. “This collaboration accelerates the rate at which insights for decision making are presented and acted upon, improving the pace of innovation that ultimately improves patient care.”

Customers rely on Atropos Health’s portfolio of evidence-generation tools through the federated installation of GENEVA OS in their internal cloud data environment and via the Atropos Evidence™ Network, the industry’s largest federated healthcare data network, with over 300 million patient records. Atropos Evidence Network members can access more RWD and the right data for each question backed by the Real World Fitness Score®, which evaluates the appropriateness and quality of data for each question. These additional datasets also increase the opportunity for partners to find more “fit-for-purpose” data.

“We see the importance of real-world data, evidence and insights to ensure safe and effective use of life-saving treatments,” said Megan O’Brien, associate vice president, real world evidence capabilities and analytics, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Labs. “Atropos Health will enable rapid conversion of data into evidence using multiple assets to ensure feasibility and relevance and validate evidence for accuracy and increased confidence.”

Customers access a collection of tens of thousands of existing studies that can be rerun on local data, generating novel content and evidence for customer use via Alexandria. Partners ask their clinical questions with Green Button or ChatRWD™ which reduces the time to produce high-quality, publication-grade real-world evidence from months to minutes through a chat-based artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot. For technical and power users, Forge™, a low-code research platform to run rapid cohort creation and revolutionize patient studies at significant time savings. Atropos Health enables evidence generation with speed-to-insight following rigorous academic standards that meet the highest quality.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Atropos Health launching ChatRWD™ – the first generative AI application to deliver full observational studies on healthcare data in minutes. In May 2024, Atropos Health successfully raised $33 million for its radical AI approach to health data. The investment round was spearheaded by Valtruis, with substantial contributions from Cencora Ventures, McKesson Ventures and Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, with continued support from existing backers.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of GENEVA OS™, the operating system for rapid healthcare evidence across a robust network of real-world data. Healthcare and life science organizations work with Atropos Health to close evidence gaps from bench to bedside, improve individual patient outcomes with data-driven care, expedite research that advances the field of medicine, and more. We aim to transform healthcare with timely, relevant, real-world evidence.

