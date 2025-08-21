SUBSCRIBE
AtriCure to Participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 21, 2025 | 
MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management, and post-operative pain management, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.



AtriCure’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast by visiting the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://ir.atricure.com.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Electrophysiologists, cardiothoracic and thoracic surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac and thoracic procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X @AtriCure.


Contacts

Angie Wirick
AtriCure, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(513) 755-5334
awirick@atricure.com

Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations
marissa@gilmartinir.com

