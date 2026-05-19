Atreon Orthopedics® and RenovoDerm® Announce Merger

Positions Synthetic Portfolio as a Leading Solution for Tissue Repair and Remodeling in Substantial Markets

Enables Autobiologic™ Platform Technology to Scale across Procedures, Specialties & Care Settings

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atreon Orthopedics, LLC and RenovoDerm, LLC have merged, uniting two high‑growth, market‑disrupting companies in a shared mission to deliver synthetic biomaterials for tissue repair and remodeling. The combined organization, Atreon Orthopedics®, Inc., brings together synergistic technologies, clinical & tissue-engineering expertise, and organizational scale, with multiple surgical platforms to fuel long-term growth.

Key strengths of the merged companies include:

A comprehensive platform of synthetic biomaterial solutions designed for ease of use;

Expanded clinical indications across Orthopedic, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Foot & Ankle, Reconstructive, and Complex Wound applications;

Unified Autobiologic™ technology that addresses the biologic challenges of tissue repair and remodeling; and

Strengthened commercial infrastructure to support scalable growth across procedures, specialties and care settings

"This merger accelerates our ability to transform how surgeons approach the complexities of achieving durable tissue repair," said Ronald Bracken, Chief Executive Officer, Atreon Orthopedics. "By combining Atreon's leadership in tendon‑to‑bone healing with RenovoDerm's advancements in complex wound reconstruction, we are creating a powerful platform that elevates performance, consistency and clinical versatility in a vast array of surgical applications."

The Company's synthetic scaffolds are precision engineered to optimize the cellular microenvironment, promote organized native tissue remodeling, and deliver stronger, more consistent long‑term outcomes. RenovoDerm's PHOENIX Wound Matrix®, a next‑generation synthetic matrix designed for complex and chronic wounds, complements Atreon's bio-inductive scaffolds, which have demonstrated reliable tendon‑to-bone healing in rotator cuff repair and other orthopedic applications. Together, the technologies establish a scalable platform capable of addressing the unique demands of diverse tissue environments and achieving consistent healing performance. The Company is focused on expanding clinical evidence, accelerating product development, and strengthening its commercial reach.

"Our shared vision is to move beyond traditional augmentation and toward true biologic orchestration," said Mr. Bracken. "Traditional products often fail to address biologic gaps and industry shortfalls as surgeons seek a reliable solution that enables predictable, durable tissue repair without the risk of persistent inflammation or potential complications. Our Autobiologic portfolio offers a consistent and flexible solution to meet diverse surgical needs and enable broad market adoption. By uniting our teams and technologies, we are building a platform that supports surgeons across specialties and sets the stage for future innovation."

About Atreon Orthopedics

Atreon Orthopedics designs synthetic biomaterials that work seamlessly with the body's natural repair process. The Company's portfolio of Autobiologic™ matrices is engineered to optimize the cellular microenvironment, promote native tissue remodeling and deliver stronger, more reliable long-term outcomes. Its flagship technology, ROTIUM® Bioresorbable Wick, supports reliable tendon‑to‑bone integration and is used across a range of musculoskeletal and orthopedic procedures. Atreon aims to establish their purpose‑built Autobiologic™ synthetic platform as the leading solution in tissue repair and remodeling. For more information, please visit www.atreonortho.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About RenovoDerm

RenovoDerm is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development and manufacture of scientifically engineered synthetic polymer technologies to help advance clinical practice, improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost of care. The Company offers a portfolio of advanced products that enhance tissue regeneration and promote rapid and definitive wound healing, indicated for use in all full- to partial-thickness wounds.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atreon-orthopedics-and-renovoderm-announce-merger-302776098.html

SOURCE Atreon Orthopedics