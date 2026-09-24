Atossa Therapeutics CEO Dr. Steven Quay to Participate in ARDD 2026 Panel on Clinical Trials and Regulatory Pathways for Diseases of Aging

Panel at Harvard University will explore translating evidence in diseases of aging into new therapeutics and regulatory pathways

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate as a panelist at the 13th Aging Research and Drug Discovery Meeting (ARDD 2026), being held October 1–3, 2026, at the David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University in Boston, MA.

The discussion will explore the translation of scientific evidence in aging and age-related diseases into clinical development programs, including the design of clinical trials, development of new therapeutics and regulatory considerations for advancing potential treatments to patients.

"Advances in our understanding of the biology underlying aging and progressive disease are creating opportunities to approach drug development in new ways," said Dr. Quay. "Turning promising science into meaningful therapies requires clinical trials that are grounded in strong biological evidence, use appropriate and measurable endpoints, and are designed with a clear understanding of the regulatory pathway. These considerations are particularly relevant as Atossa expands its development efforts in rare diseases, and I look forward to exchanging perspectives with this distinguished group of leaders."

ARDD brings together leaders from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, academia, clinical medicine and other disciplines to discuss advances in aging research and the translation of scientific discoveries into potential new medicines. The 2026 program includes discussions addressing clinical trials and regulatory pathways, drug discovery and development, emerging technologies and approaches to extending healthy longevity.

Event Details

Event: ARDD 2026 – Aging Research and Drug Discovery Meeting



Panel: Clinical Trials in Diseases of Aging: From Evidence to New Therapeutics and Regulatory Pathways



Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026



Time: 11:20 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET



Location: David Rubenstein Treehouse at Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts

Moderator: Sebastien Thuault, Editor at Nature Medicine

Other Panelists: Jill Lee, Director, Regulatory Policy & Intelligence at Novo Nordisk; Calum MacRae, Professor at Mass General Brigham; and Steve Horvath, Professor at UCLA

Additional information about ARDD 2026 and the full program is available at agingpharma.org.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in oncology and other areas of significant unmet need. The Company's lead product candidate, (Z)-endoxifen, is currently in development across several clinical settings.

(Z)-Endoxifen is a potent Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator/Degrader (SERM/D) with demonstrated activity across multiple mechanisms of interest. Atossa is evaluating its potential applications in oncology and rare diseases. The Company's proprietary oral formulation has shown a favorable safety profile and pharmacology distinct from tamoxifen, including ER-targeted effects and PKC inhibition. Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen is not approved for any indication.

Atossa's (Z)-endoxifen program is supported by a growing global intellectual property portfolio, including multiple recently issued U.S. patents and numerous pending applications worldwide.

More information is available at https://atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the Company's development and regulatory strategy and related milestones, including the potential indications that the Company may pursue for (Z)-endoxifen, the potential role of (Z)-endoxifen in endocrine therapies, the potential for (Z)-endoxifen to receive regulatory approval and the timing thereof, and the potential market and growth opportunities for the Company. Words such as "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "design," "predict," "future," or other similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief or current expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully execute our strategy to shorten our clinical development timelines and pursue a MAS indication or other indications for our lead program, (Z)-endoxifen; expected timing, completion and results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the outcome or timing of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights covering our products; the impact of general macroeconomic conditions on our business; our ability to raise capital; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are presented as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we do not intend to update any forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Atossa Therapeutics Inc