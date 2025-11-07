SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Atossa Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Four Abstracts Highlighting (Z)-Endoxifen Research for Presentation at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

November 7, 2025 | 
2 min read

Studies highlight findings in the use of (Z)-endoxifen to advance breast cancer treatment and prevention

SEATTLE, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) ("Atossa" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in oncology, announces that four abstracts featuring data on (Z)-endoxifen have been accepted for presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), being held on December 9-12, 2025, in San Antonio, TX.

"We continue to add to our body of clinical evidence. At SABCS 2025, we look forward to four poster presentations highlighting findings from studies evaluating the use of (Z)-endoxifen to advance breast cancer treatment and prevention," said Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa Therapeutics President and Chief Executive Officer.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title:

Initial results from RECAST DCIS: Multicenter platform trial testing active

surveillance and novel endocrine therapy agents for DCIS management

Date/Time: 

Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:30pm - 2:00pm CT 





Title:

Low dose (Z)-endoxifen in the I-SPY2 Endocrine Optimization Pilot

Date/Time:

Thursday, December 11, 2025, 12:30pm - 2:00pm CT 





Title:

(Z)-Endoxifen Maintains ERα Antagonist Function Against ESR1 Mutants via

Inactive Conformation Stabilization and Reversal of Mutant ESR1-Associated

Transcriptional Signatures

Date/Time: 

Friday, December 12, 2025, 7:00am - 8:30am CT 





Title:

A Randomized Phase 2 Non-Inferiority Trial of (Z)-Endoxifen + Goserelin vs Exemestane + Goserelin as Neoadjuvant Treatment for

Premenopausal Women with ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer (EVANGELINE)

Date/Time: 

Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:30pm - 2:00pm CT 

 

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for significant unmet needs in breast cancer. Atossa's strategy emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, focusing resources on programs and data packages that can enable future regulatory submissions and potential commercialization. For more information, visit www.atossatherapeutics.com and refer to Atossa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Atossa's commercial readiness, financing strategy, operational plans, and the development and potential commercialization of (Z)-endoxifen. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, regulatory outcomes, clinical results, manufacturing and supply, intellectual-property challenges, and the Company's ability to secure sufficient funding on acceptable terms. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to Atossa's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Atossa undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atossa-therapeutics-announces-acceptance-of-four-abstracts-highlighting-z-endoxifen-research-for-presentation-at-the-2025-san-antonio-breast-cancer-symposium-302606891.html

SOURCE Atossa Therapeutics Inc

Washington State Data Breast cancer Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Museum island on Spree river and Alexanderplatz TV tower in center of Berlin, Germany
Cancer
ADC, Bispecifics and Kinase Blockers Steal the Spotlight at ESMO 2025 in Berlin
October 22, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves