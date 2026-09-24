Atavistik Bio Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Roche to Discover and Develop Novel Allosteric Therapeutics

Collaboration leverages Atavistik Bio’s proprietary AMPS TM platform to identify and advance novel allosteric small molecules against multiple targets for cardiometabolic diseases

platform to identify and advance novel allosteric small molecules against multiple targets for cardiometabolic diseases Atavistik Bio to receive $70 million upfront with potential milestone payments up to $1.9B plus tiered royalties





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through a novel allosteric discovery platform, today announced that it has entered into a strategic research collaboration with Roche to discover and develop novel small molecule therapeutics against multiple targets for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CVRM) diseases.

The collaboration will leverage Atavistik Bio’s proprietary AMPSTM drug discovery platform and expertise in allosteric drug discovery to identify novel functional binding pockets and advance selective small molecule therapeutics against targets for CVRM diseases. By uncovering cryptic, biologically relevant binding pockets, Atavistik Bio’s platform enables new approaches to develop differentiated small molecules against therapeutically important targets that have historically been challenging to modulate.

“We are pleased to partner with Roche, whose deep expertise in drug development makes them an ideal partner to extend the reach of our allosteric discovery platform,” said Bryan Stuart, Chief Executive Officer of Atavistik Bio. “This collaboration reflects the strength and broad applicability of our platform across therapeutic areas, further validating our approach to allosteric drug discovery. We are excited to extend the application of our platform into CVRM diseases by leveraging Roche’s deep expertise in the field, while we remain focused internally on advancing a robust pipeline of potentially best-in-class therapies for patients with rare hematologic diseases.”

Atavistik Bio will receive an upfront payment of $70 million and may be eligible to receive additional research, development, and commercial milestone payments of up to $1.9 billion, and tiered royalties on future net sales of any approved medicines resulting from the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Atavistik Bio will be responsible for discovery and research activities for the collaboration targets, with Roche responsible for further preclinical and clinical development, regulatory, and commercialization activities.

“Treating CVRM diseases remains a core strategic priority for Roche. By pairing Atavistik Bio’s novel approach to discovering allosteric small molecules with our expertise in disease biology and drug development, we aim to translate complex science into transformative, oral small-molecule therapeutics for patients who need them most” said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Corporate Business Development at Roche.

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of hematology therapeutics developed through a novel allosteric discovery approach. Atavistik Bio is advancing multiple programs with best-in-class potential, including the lead asset, ATV-1601, an investigational oral allosteric AKT1-selective inhibitor for the treatment of Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) and advancing a JAK2V617F mutant-selective inhibitor program for myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed therapies and backed by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, Lux Capital, Regeneron Ventures, and RA Capital Management. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

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